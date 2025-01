Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

WARWICK – The median price of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island continued to climb in December, rising 10.1% from a year earlier to $470,000, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Thursday.

Sales jumped 30.3% year over year, to 693, the largest annual gain in sales since January 1999.

Rhode Island remains in the grips of a sellers’ market, the agency said. While the number of homes for sale rose 6.8% from the prior December, the sharp uptick in sales activity continued to drain supply. At the current rate of sales, if no new listings came on the market, inventory would be depleted in just 1.6 months.

“The anticipation of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve seems to have lit a fire in our housing market in December," said Chris Whitten, 2025 president of the Realtors association.

“Due to the recent positive jobs report, the Fed is expected to stall its rate cuts so mortgage rates may not continue the downward trend that we anticipated last year. That could pull some potential buyers back out of the market, helping to build the supply of homes for sale."

Year over year, condominium sales rose 22.9% to 145 in December, while multifamily home sales increased by 1.4% to 137 in that time.

The median condominium sales price increased 13.5% to $545,000, while the multifamily home sales price rose 11.7% to $480,000.