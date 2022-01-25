R.I. tax filing season to follow IRS calendar

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Division of Taxation began accepting 2021 state tax filings on Jan. 24, following the same calendar as the Internal Revenue Service, according to an advisory.

Also in keeping with the IRS schedule, tax returns must be submitted by April 18. The altered deadline – versus the usual April 15 deadline – reflects the IRS’ observance of Washington, D.C.’s Emancipation Day on April 15, according to the advisory.

Electronic filings will be accepted for personal resident and nonresident income tax returns; business corporation tax returns (S-Corp. and C-Corp.); partnerships, including LLPs, LPs, LLCs and single-member LLCs; and income tax returns for certain trusts and estates.

For more information about tax filing deadlines, electronic filings, and free or volunteer-assisted tax preparation, visit the state tax division website.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.