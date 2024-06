Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced June 7th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The state will get $40.7 million in federal funding over the next two years to improve access to behavioral and mental health services, members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation announced Monday. The funding was made available under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, a major public safety and mental health package that Democratic Sens.

PROVIDENCE – The state will get $40.7 million in federal funding over the next two years to improve access to behavioral and mental health services, members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation announced Monday.

The funding was made available under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, a major public safety and mental health package that Democratic Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse helped pass in 2022 and was signed into law by President Joe Biden.

“This designation and the accompanying federal funding will strengthen the state’s network of mental health care and substance use treatment centers. It will ensure more Rhode Islanders

especially those experiencing severe mental health issues or addiction disorders – can access the timely support and treatment they need,” members of the delegation said in a joint statement. “The state can use this federal funding to help expand access to integrated, evidenced-based addiction and mental health services to meet the needs of people in their communities.”

The program provides integrated mental health, substance use disorder, behavioral health, and medical care as well as 24/7 access to crisis intervention services. Certified clinics aim to swiftly treat any patient in need of care, regardless of diagnosis or insurance status. The specially designated mental health clinics must meet rigorous federal standards, providing 24/7 crisis services, and delivering developmentally appropriate care to children and youth.

They must meet strict criteria for staffing, availability and accessibility of services, care coordination, scope of services, quality and other reporting and organizational authority.

In addition to Rhode Island, nine other states are joining the federal program. They include: Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Vermont. Another eight states are already implementing the program: Michigan, Missouri, Kentucky, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Oregon, which were added between 2017 and 2021.