R.I. to receive $6.9M from nationwide settlement in baby powder lawsuit

PROVIDENCE – Attorneys general from 43 states, including Rhode Island, have reached a $700 million settlement with multinational health corporation Johnson & Johnson to resolve allegations related to the company’s baby powder and related products containing talcum powder, R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office announced Tuesday.
As part of the settlement, Rhode Island will receive approximately $6.9 million, Neronha’s office says, pending judicial approval. Neronha in a statement says the money the Ocean State will receive from Johnson & Johnson is “a direct consequence” of the company’s alleged misrepresentation of the safety of their product.
“[It serves] as a stern reminder that deceptive practices and the neglect of consumer safety will be met with significant consequences in Rhode Island and across the country,” Neronha said.
The lawsuit was originally filed by the attorneys general in Texas, Florida and North Carolina – all six New England states joined as well – claimed that Johnson & Johnson misled consumers by advertising the safety and purity of some of its talcum powder products. The company agreed to cease manufacturing and selling baby powder and such products that contain talcum powder in the U.S., Neronha’s office says.
This settlement is the latest in the state receiving substantial funds from Johnson & Johnson in federal lawsuits. Two years ago, the state received $9.8 million from Johnson & Johnson as part of a $114 million settlement
with opioid manufacturers and distributors over roles the companies’ role in the opioid crisis.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.