R.I. travel firms refusing to panic

Cancellations are trickling in and trips to countries hit hard by the coronavirus aren’t taking place, but Rhode Island travel agencies are holding out hope that COVID-19’s impact on business won’t be too harsh.

For some, the only strategy seems to be to wait and see.

“There’s nothing we can do to mitigate it at all, we’re not going to try talking people into something they’re not comfortable with,” said Bob Newman, vice president of Warwick-based Cruise Brothers, a nearly 50-year-old business that books cruises and land-based trips.

Although he has fielded some cancellations and is seeing a decline in reservations, many travelers aren’t deterred for long by health scares, said Newman, a veteran of 118 cruises.

At Collette Travel Service Inc., customers who’d booked trips to hard-hit Italy and China are rescheduling, or choosing other countries to visit. Although China is not typically one of the Pawtucket travel agency’s most popular destinations, Italy is. The country went into a complete lockdown on March 9 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“A lot of the tours maybe start out in Rome and end up in Milan, and a lot of those guests are just moving [their trips] to September or October,” said Jeff Roy, Collette’s executive vice president of worldwide operations. “So it’s not really a cancellation, it’s more of a repositioning.”

The company decided to stop booking tours to China until the fall and has canceled trips to Italy until April.

Collette typically books about 3,000 tour groups annually, while Cruise Brothers booked reservations for about 42,000 people in 2019.

As of March 9, the World Health Organization reported more than 109,500 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and more than 3,800 deaths from the illness worldwide. In Rhode Island, five people had tested positive for the virus as of March 11.

Nationwide, the effects of the corona­virus on the travel industry could be devastating, experts say.

Flights, both domestic and international, have been canceled by the thousands, and the International Air Transport Association estimates that losses to airlines in the U.S. and Canada alone could hit $21 billion.

So far, T.F. Green Airport hasn’t seen any flight cancellations or a decrease in passenger volume due to the coronavirus, according to spokesman John Goodman.

Even if customers opt to reschedule rather than cancel, the disruption still poses a temporary loss for travel agents, said Susan Rezendes, owner of The Travel Connection LLC in ­Cranston.

“We don’t get paid until the client travels,” she said, adding that her agency has been dealing with concerns and questions, but has handled no cancellations.

While the corona­virus continues to spread, Newman pointed out that his business has weathered the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, along with outbreaks of the swine flu and SARS.

It’s reasonable to take precautions, he said, but also important to keep in mind the scope of the travel industry.

“For people who have cruises going towards Europe, depending on their health, I would question it,” Newman said, adding, “There are a few hundred cruise ships that go out every single week. Up until [recently], you only heard about coronavirus on one ship. Most people don’t realize how many are going out there every single day.”

Roy remained optimistic. He said he thinks travelers will continue to seek out chances to get away.

“People want to go,” he said.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Graham@PBN.com.