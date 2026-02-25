R.I., U.K. highlight expanding blue economy partnership at URI

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Leaders from Rhode Island and the United Kingdom gathered on Feb. 20 at the University of Rhode Island to highlight expanding cooperation in marine science, ocean planning and the state’s growing blue economy.

The summit, hosted by the British Consulate General Boston and URI, brought together more than 80 policymakers, researchers and industry representatives for discussions on sustainable ocean development.

British Consul General David Clay said the U.K. sees Rhode Island as a strong counterpart in advancing marine innovation.

“As an island nation, the U.K. has always looked to the sea, and today we’re at the forefront of marine tech, ocean science and sustainable ocean industries,” Clay said. “Rhode Island is a natural partner, with URI’s outstanding oceanography research and the state’s leadership on blue economy.”

University officials emphasized the institution’s central role in supporting ocean‑focused industries that contribute an estimated $5 billion to Rhode Island’s economy.

Bethany Jenkins, URI’s vice president for research and economic development, said the university is expanding collaborations aimed at enhancing research, workforce training and regional development.

“URI looks forward to building upon current relationships with the U.K. and establishing new initiatives that would be beneficial to URI students and faculty, and the rest of Rhode Island,” she said.

R.I. Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor said the partnership represents a growing opportunity to link the state’s marine research strengths with international counterparts. He called the collaboration a meaningful step in expanding Rhode Island’s global connections in ocean science and technology.

Three British officials traveled to Rhode Island for the event: Dave Stone of the U.K.’s Joint Nature Conservation Committee, Katherine Ryder of Natural England and Jon Boswell of the U.K. Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Panelists from both regions discussed shared challenges in ocean conservation, technology development and integrating scientific research into coastal planning.

Organizers highlighted several outcomes already emerging from the partnership, including published joint research, field‑tested planning tools and mentoring programs designed to connect academic work with practical ocean‑management needs. The collaboration also supports exchanges among commercial fishermen, graduate students, scientists and policymakers in both regions, creating opportunities to share technical knowledge and lived coastal experience.

Officials said the partnership not only supports local economic development but contributes to international discussions on building a resilient and sustainable blue economy. They noted that both regions plan to broaden the collaboration in future academic and government initiatives.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.