R.I. Veterans Home reports 12 residents, 2 staff contracted COVID-19

BRISTOL – A total of 12 residents of the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol have tested positive for COVID-19, state officials say.

Two staff members have also tested positive.

Testing for all 182 residents took place over the weekend, after one resident, who was showing symptoms of the virus, tested positive on Friday.

The other 11 residents whose tests came back positive are asymptomatic, according to the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services, which runs the 192-bed home for veterans.

- Advertisement -

About eight test results are pending, R.I. Department of Health spokesman Joseph Wendelken said in an email.

The facility worked with the Department of Health and the National Guard to get its residents tested. Some staff members were tested over the weekend and the remaining workers are expected to undergo testing today.

Residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are have been isolated, and the home is working to notify their family members.

About 50 nursing homes in Rhode Island have now reported cases of COVID-19, according to the health department.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Graham@PBN.com.