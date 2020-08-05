Raimondo agrees with R.I.’s addition to four states’ travel advisories

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo publicly commented on four states adding Rhode Island to their travel advisories for the first time during her COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, and said that she agrees with the move.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Raimondo. “It should certainly be a wake-up call for the people of Rhode Island to be better.”

Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey added Rhode Island to their travel advisories on Tuesday, where visitors coming from Rhode Island would have to quarantine for 14 days or provide proof of a negative coronavirus tests.

“The less we are all traveling, the better,” said Raimondo.

The travel advisory does not pertain to those who are traveling for work, who are essential workers, are commuters or are seeking medical care, according to Raimondo.

The governor said that more than 11% of new COVID-19 cases from last week stemmed from out-of-state travel. She said she did not lobby other governors to not make this change.

“I wasn’t entirely surprised. We’ve been inching up [in cases],” said Raimondo. “But it’s hugely inconvenient for Rhode Islanders.”

Raimondo said that this travel advisory would have the potential of hurting the economy, and particularly the hospitality and tourism industry.

There has been some confusion on Rhode Island’s reporting of testing data for the new coronavirus. While the state has consistently reported its positivity percentage at around 2-3% each day, tracking websites and local reporters have been reporting numbers much higher based on a different calculation.

One of the most sited tracking websites is both the COVID-19 Tracking Project by The Atlantic and Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Resource Center, which are showing Rhode Island having an average positive percentage of 6.05%. This is also the same tracking website that states, including Rhode Island, have referenced to implement travel restrictions. But, the current status of these tracking websites are receiving criticism from Rhode Island’s state leaders.

“Our numbers are not being reported accurately,” said R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.

The director said that RIDOH is reporting both the number of tests being conducted and the number of people that are receiving tests, which she said is a metric that other states are not providing. According to Alexander-Scott, the information being displayed on these tracking websites is not showing uniform metrics between states.

Raimondo said that the state will be ramping up their own travel restrictions. Beginning Sunday, anyone coming from a state with a 5% positive rate or more that is checking into a hotel or a rental property, will have to sign a certificate of compliance saying that they have a negative test result or that they plan on quarantining for 14 days.

“If they do not do that, they will not be able to stay in Rhode Island,” said Raimondo, who explained that this is a measure that the state of Maine is conducting to enforce their own travel advisory. “These hotels will have to turn you away.”

For Rhode Islanders that had already planned going away this weekend, and particularly to a state that has Rhode Island down under their own travel advisory, will be able to conduct a rapid test by scheduling it at Portal.RI.gov. The tests will be conducted at the Convention Center. Raimondo said the state will “try hard” for results to return within 24 to 48 hours.

In addition, Raimondo said the National Guard and RIDOH staff will be deployed to airports and train stations to provide information about the travel advisory and there will be increase signage regarding quarantines.

