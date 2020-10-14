Raimondo, Alexander-Scott among honorees for Connecting for Children and Families’ Vision of Hope Awards

WOONSOCKET – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo and R.I. Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will be recognized with the Beacon of Hope Award from nonprofit Connecting for Children and Families at the organization’s annual Vision of Hope Awards ceremony, scheduled to be held virtually Oct. 21.

The governor and the head of the R.I. Department of Health are being recognized for their leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connecting for Children and Families’ upcoming event coincides with the organization’s 25th anniversary helping children in Woonsocket through educational programs and family support.

Additionally, the Rhode Island Foundation will receive the Visionary Award from Connecting for Children and Families, and Cox Communications Inc. will receive the Outstanding Corporate Partner Award.

The virtual event is free to attend, however attendees have until Oct. 19 to purchase a $65 VIP ticket, which includes a bottle of wine and chocolates. Registering for the event can be done at Connecting for Children and Families’ website.

