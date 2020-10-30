Raimondo announces new remote work grant program for business owners

PROVIDENCE – As Rhode Island continues to have a second surge in coronavirus cases, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo is encouraging business owners to allow employees to work from home and announced a new, $5 million grant program on Friday to help fund the purchase of hardware, software and internet access.

“We’re encouraging all Rhode Islanders who can work from home to do so,” said Raimondo. “This funding will allow employers to ensure that their workforce has the tools that they need to continue working remotely as we work to reduce the spread of this virus.”

The funds will be administered by R.I. Commerce and the grants will aim to support businesses with two to 100 employees. Laptops, printers and subscriptions to necessary software products are all qualified items that can purchased with funds from the program, according to Commerce’s announcement on Friday.

“We know that businesses are adapting to maintain productivity while keeping their employees safe,” said Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor. “This program will help businesses move in the digital direction and, as a result, help drive COVID out of our state.”

Interested business owners can apply by filling out a form on Commerce’s website.

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Gagosz@PBN.com. You may also follow her on Twitter at @AlexaGagosz.