Raimondo devotes press briefing time to students

PROVIDENCE – On Thursday, in lieu of her regular update to reporters, Gov. Gina. M. Raimondo addressed the state’s kindergarten through high school-age students during her daily briefing.

The governor acknowledged that the coronavirus crisis can be confusing, scary and frustrating as kids are trying to navigate classes online apart from their friends but she offered encouragement as well.

“This is not going to last forever,” she said. “We have so many people who are there to help you guys… There’s more people than you realize who are on your team.”

Kids Link, a partnership between the state and Bradley Hospital, can be reached at 855-543-5463 for those who need extra support, the governor said.

Accompanied by her husband, Andy Moffit, Raimondo answered a few of the more than 13,000 questions her office had received from students.

Students asked about they can do to help out during the crisis, whether people are getting better, and what the state is doing to protect prison inmates, doctors and homeless people.

One questioner, a pre-schooler, wondered whether the Easter Bunny is under quarantine, while another high school student asked if big school events such as proms are a possibility for this year.

“It’s really unlikely that we’re going to be able to allow you to have your proms, sports banquets or even graduations,” Raimondo said.

On Monday, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, will host an online session for kids with questions related to science, biology and medical issues during the coronavirus pandemic, the governor said.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Graham@PBN.com.