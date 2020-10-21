Raimondo urges keeping holiday celebrations local, refraining from travel

PROVIDENCE – While many Americans are starting to make plans ahead of Thanksgiving next month, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo Wednesday encouraged Rhode Islanders to stay close to home for the holiday and keep celebrations within households.

“It’s in the state’s best interest if everyone stays local,” said Raimondo. “If you’re traveling, you’re seeing people that are outside of your consistent group.”

Raimondo asked Rhode Islanders to avoid planes, trains and buses to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19. And she noted that if someone gets sick while away from home, they won’t be able to travel back to Rhode Island under federal restrictions.

“In light of everything, it’s probably not worth it to travel this one year,” Raimondo said.

However, Raimondo said that if people insist on holding traditional gatherings for the holiday, she asked that they follow public health guidelines while celebrating, such as wearing masks, not sharing food or drinks and avoiding close contact. In addition, she said participants in holiday get-togethers should be especially careful for 14 days leading to Thanksgiving, and for 14 days after.

“Go into Thanksgiving healthy and negative,” she said, adding that people should get tested for COVID-19 before and after these gatherings.

“We’re coming into a tough period,” said Raimondo, listing off concerns such as flu season and the approaching holiday season in December.

Meanwhile, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday that cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 284 on Tuesday, with five more deaths.

Deaths in the state due to the virus have totaled 1,169.

Rhode Island’s daily COVID-19 data was not updated on the RIDOH website as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, but the information was sent to reporters separately by spokesman Joseph Wendelken.

“We are behind in posting our COVID-19 data today because the result dates for the tests submitted from one laboratory needed to be adjusted,” Wendelken said in an email.

Current hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 130, a decrease from 135 one day prior.

Wendelken reported that 10,880 people were tested on Tuesday, resulting in a 2.6% positivity rate. He said the interface will be updated with the complete data Wednesday night.

The governor’s urging to keep Thanksgiving celebrations local comes as leaders in neighboring Connecticut and New York are looking to relax quarantine restrictions between New England and surrounding states despite a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the region was “too interconnected” to make enforcement practical.

Rhode Island is the only New England state that has been listed on the travel advisory list between New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Gagosz@PBN.com. You may also follow her on Twitter at @AlexaGagosz.