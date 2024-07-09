Rajab to lead R.I. Hospitality Association

By
-
THE R.I. HOSPITALITY ASSOCIATION on Tuesday announced the appointment of Farouk Rajab as CEO and president, effective July 21./COURTESY REGAN COMMUNICATIONS GROUP

CRANSTON – The R.I. Hospitality Association on Tuesday announced the appointment of Farouk Rajab as its next CEO and president. An industry veteran, Rajab formerly served as the association’s chairman February 2017 to September 2203. He will officially replace former CEO and president Dale Venturini on July 21, who retired from the association in March

