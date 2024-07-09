Rajab to lead R.I. Hospitality Association

–

CRANSTONThe R.I. Hospitality Association on Tuesday announced the appointment of Farouk Rajab as its next CEO and president. An industry veteran, Rajab formerly served as the association’s chairman February 2017 to September 2203. He will officially replace former CEO and president Dale Venturini on July 21, who retired from the association in March after 35 years. Heather Singleton, who had been serving as interim president, will return to her role as chief operating officer. RIHA board chair David Smiley in a statement said the association was “thrilled” to welcome Rajab back into the fold. “He is already well versed in RIHA’s important advocacy efforts and has earned the respect of Rhode Island’s hospitality community,” he said. Rajab is leaving his position as director of operations with Colwen Hotels, which operates more than 40 brand properties including Marriott International and Hilton Worldwide. He previously held general manger stints at the Providence Marriott Downtown, the Westin Minneapolis, Mystic Marriott Hotel & Spa, as well as regional director of operations for the Waterford Hotel Group. “I am so proud to have the confidence of RIHA’s board of directors to lead this incredible organization forward,” said Rajab. “Rhode Island hospitality is in my blood.” Rajab vowed to continue advocating on behalf of the state’s hospitality industry. “I am deeply committed to driving an agenda of advocacy, training and education, while increasing our membership and rallying members around the issues to further strengthen Rhode Island’s entire hospitality community,” he said. Current chairman of the Stonington Board of Education, Rajab has served on the boards of the Providence Tourism Council, Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, Stonington Community Center, Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce, Connecticut Lodging Association, and several local and regional commissions. In 2019 he was appointed by former Gov. Gina Raimondo as a Rhode Island Commodore for his leadership in the hospitality industry. Rajab credited Singleton with leading the organization through a tumultuous time that included the Washington Bridge failure, which impacted many industry employers and workers. “I’m pleased to continue working with Heather as she resumes her position overseeing the Association’s operations,” he said. Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com