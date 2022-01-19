Ray named CCRI’s new director of diversity, equity and inclusion

WARWICK – The Community College of Rhode Island announced Jan. 5 that Andrea Ray was named the college’s new director of diversity, equity and inclusion and organizational development.

Ray previously served as a senior human resources business partner for CVS Health Corp.’s MinuteClinic division. In her new role, she will work with internal and external audiences to develop an open, diverse and supportive learning and working environment at CCRI, the college said, adding it will have a specific focus on underrepresented and marginalized populations.

In her time at CVS, Ray led the company’s diversity efforts, including creating its first diversity leadership team at MinuteClinic, the college said. She also managed the company’s review process by identifying and preparing top-performing and high-potential leaders for strategic development and professional growth.

Ray also worked for more than four years at Boston Scientific as a senior human resource associate, CCRI said. There, she managed diversity initiatives and helped build out employee resource groups and diversity recruiting efforts.

