Raytheon reports $3.86B profit for 2021

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) – Raytheon Technologies Corp. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $686 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $17.04 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.86 billion, or $2.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $64.39 billion.

Raytheon Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.60 to $4.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $68.5 billion to $69.5 billion.

The company has a plant in Portsmouth that focuses on seapower capability – sensors, combat management systems, radar and sonar. About 1,000 people work at the facility.