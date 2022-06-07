Raytheon to establish global headquarters in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies will establish a global headquarters in Arlington, Va., the company announced Tuesday.

The location just outside Washington “increases agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers and serves to reinforce partnerships that will progress innovative technologies to advance the industry,” the company said in a news release.

Each of the company’s four business units — Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense — currently have operations in Virginia. The new office will be located Arlington’s Rosslyn neighborhood alongside the existing Intelligence and Space business.

Raytheon did not accept or seek any financial incentives from the state or any municipality in connection with the new office, according to the news release, which did not specify how many workers were expected to be employed there. The company is currently headquartered in Waltham, Mass. A spokesman told The Boston Globe there would be no reduction in the defense company’s Massachusetts workforce as a result of the move.

The company has a plant in Portsmouth that focuses on seapower capability – sensors, combat management systems, radar and sonar. About 1,000 people work at the facility.

Raytheon’s announcement comes about a month after Boeing Co. disclosed plans to move its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington.

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin welcomed the announcement, saying it showed the state is “the best destination for the aerospace and defense community.”

