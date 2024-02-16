Recruit through training

With low unemployment rates, employers need to develop innovative strategies to find and keep skilled employees. One practical approach is to create customized, credential-based training programs in partnership with a workforce training provider to recruit and retain employees. •Employers often need help attracting qualified talent, even after revising job requirements and creating new recruiting strategies. Customized, credential-based workforce training designed and delivered by a college can be the perfect solution to recruiting and developing a qualified workforce. Workforce education provides prospective employees with the necessary skills and knowledge to work within an industry, while preparing them to be a good fit for your organization. •The commitment to improve and retain your current employees through incumbent worker training is a worthy investment. Partnering with a reputable workforce training partner can be an innovative and cost-effective strategy for bridging employee skills gaps. Many employers seek employees with stronger computer skills, data literacy expertise and leadership abilities, all of which can be acquired through specialized training programs offered by external workforce training partners. This is highlighted perfectly by the work the college does with the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services to upskill home and community-based case managers and front-line staff to become entry-level supervisors through contextualized leadership and management training. •While it may initially seem overwhelming, the workforce training infrastructure within Rhode Island can support your needs. With the right training partner, you can co-create customized training solutions that deliver immediate results and help plan for future hiring and training needs.