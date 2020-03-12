Redevelopment of Citizens Bank Building site in Providence draws an appeal

PROVIDENCE – The proposed redevelopment of the historical Citizens Bank Building site in Providence is being challenged by a collection of nonprofits and community-development organizations.

The Providence Preservation Society and West Broadway Neighborhood Association are leading the administrative appeal of the City Plan Commission decision to grant the proposal preliminary approval.

In an emailed statement, Rachel Robinson, director of preservation for the PPS, explained the action:

“PPS joined WBNA and concerned neighbors because we believe the developer’s proposal and request for variances is inappropriate and detrimental to this historically significant site, the gateway to the West End,” Robinson wrote.

The proposal, submitted by the Omni Group, involves construction of three new triple-level apartment buildings between 946 Westminster St. and 1000 Westminster St. The historical bank building will be retained, as will its annex building.

The three new apartment buildings will contain a total of 48 units.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.