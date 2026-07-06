Registration open for Aug. 14 URI biomedical engineering symposium

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island will be hosting the Advances in Translational Neurotechnologies for Healthcare and Rehabilitation Symposium on Aug. 14, bringing together leading researchers, clinicians, faculty, industry innovators and students to explore groundbreaking advances at the intersection of engineering, neuroscience, healthcare and rehabilitation.

The one-day event has been organized by Yalda Shahriari, URI associate professor of biomedical engineering, and Reza Abiri, assistant professor of biomedical engineering. Shahriari and Abiri are co-chairs of the symposium.

The gathering will take place at the Fascitelli Center for Advanced Engineering on URI’s Kingston campus and will feature distinguished speakers, cutting-edge research presentations, interactive discussions and valuable networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and accelerate the translation of emerging neurotechnologies into real-world healthcare solutions, according to URI.

A central goal of the symposium is to also bridge the gap between academic discovery and practical applications that improve patient care and rehabilitation outcomes, the organizers said.

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“Our goal is for attendees to gain a deeper understanding of how advances in engineering, neuroscience and healthcare are shaping the future of medicine and rehabilitation,” said Shahriari, who is also acting chair of URI’s Department of Biomedical Engineering. “The symposium will highlight emerging opportunities at the intersection of neurotechnology and healthcare while showcasing URI’s growing strengths in biomedical engineering and neural engineering. With contributions from leading experts across academia, medicine, engineering and industry, the symposium is designed to engage a broad audience interested in the future of translational neurotechnologies and healthcare innovation.”

The program will include “lightning talks” on emerging approaches in neural signal processing, machine learning and neuroimaging. Other sessions will include “Neurorehabilitation, Plasticity, and Restoration of Function” and “Translational Neurotechnologies for Assessment, Neuromodulation, and Real-world Applications.” A panel discussion will also explore translational neurotechnologies from a cross-disciplinary perspective.

Scheduled to attend are experts representing Harvard Medical School, Yale School of Medicine, and the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, among others. In addition, Dr. Jonathan Wolpaw, director of Albany Stratton Veterans Administration Medical Center’s National Center for Adaptive Neurotechnologies, will deliver a feature talk on “Neurorehabilitation in the 21st Century: New Science, New Strategies, New Possibilities.”

Sessions will be led by Shahriari, Abiri and URI professor of biomedical engineering Kunal Mankodiya. A full program and list of speakers is available on the event website.

“We’re extremely excited to host this symposium. It will give attendees the opportunity to learn from leaders in the neurotechnology space while also connecting with others and exploring the real-world impact of some of today’s most innovative research,” Abiri said.

By bringing together researchers, clinicians working in neural systems, neuroimaging, multimodal data integration and translational neuroscience, Shahriari and Abiri hope that this symposium also sparks new partnerships and accelerates advances that improve healthcare and rehabilitation in Rhode Island and beyond.

Registration is open through Aug. 6. Those who register before July 15 are eligible to receive an early-bird discount rate. Prospective attendees can register here.