Reliance on social media has severe downside

By
-
AND ... ­ACTION: Sonya Janigian, right, owner of Sonya’s Clothing, shoots a Facebook Live video in her Cranston boutique with the company’s sales manager, Carmen Garcia. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
AND ... ­ACTION: Sonya Janigian, right, owner of Sonya’s Clothing, shoots a Facebook Live video in her Cranston boutique with the company’s sales manager, Carmen Garcia. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Sonya Janigian is not your typical social media influencer. But in the last 18 months, livestreamed Facebook videos have become a fixture of her Cranston clothing business, a source for promoting events, sales and new stock, and reaching a growing audience of potential customers. She’s even developed a signature greeting, starting each video by welcoming…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today. Hurry, in honor of our 35th anniversary, you can get 35% off a one-year print + digital subscription.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display