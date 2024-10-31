Remodeled Barrington colonial with 1 acre of land sells for $1.73M

BARRINGTON – A 5,100-square-foot colonial, constructed in 1990 on an acre of land, recently sold for $1.73 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The 10 Boxwood Court home, located at the end of a cul de sac, was recently remodeled. Interior updates include light oak flooring throughout, LED lighting, designer paint, Viking appliances, Thermador ovens, quartz counters, a Viesmann heating system and a whole-house generator, the real estate firm said.

The two-story home, located in Easton’s Point less than a mile away from Barrington Beach, contains five bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

The home features a vaulted, skylighted family room, which connects to the kitchen, and a new rear deck, a cedar playground, a “hardscape” and irrigated grounds, Residential Properties said.

- Advertisement -

The home’s primary suite is upstairs, with a sitting room and a walk-in dressing room with custom storage and a cedar closet, the real estate firm said. The bedroom’s en suite bathroom includes granite countertops, double sinks, and marble and tile detailing.

The finished lower level of the home features a large wet bar, a full bathroom and a living area with an electric fireplace, according to Residential Properties.

The home was most recently valued by Barrington assessors in fiscal 2024 as being worth $1.58 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Eddie Rayden represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction. The buyer was represented by Kim Holland, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Konstantin Onik and David Onik, of Barrington, and it was purchased by Brian Holland and Jennifer Holland.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @LaRockObama.