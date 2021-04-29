Renovo Financial opens office in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND – Renovo Financial, a growing Chicago-based lender of residential loans, which specializes in products for people who rehabilitate investment properties, has opened an office in Rhode Island as part of a New England expansion.

Erik DeMiranda, senior vice president of lending, will lead the Rhode Island office. He has been in the real estate lending industry for more than 17 years. The local office is at 2180 Mendon Road in Cumberland.

Prior to joining Renovo, DeMiranda owned his own investment firm specializing in purchasing, renovating and reselling residential properties, according to a news release. He attended Bridgewater State University.

