Report: Ben and Jerry’s opens in Cranston

CRANSTON – Cherry Garcia fans rejoice: Ben & Jerry’s is returning to the city.

The famous Vermont-based ice cream manufacturer responsible for flavors such as Chunky Monkey and Phish Food, has opened an ice cream shop in Garden City Center between Chico’s and Anthropologie, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Tuesday.

The shop is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

This isn’t the first time the chain has had a location in Garden City Center. A Ben & Jerry’s shop was located next to Applebee’s in the upscale shopping center, but it closed a decade ago, according to the report.

There are only two other Ben & Jerry’s locations in Rhode Island, at 224 Thayer St. in Providence and at 33 Bannisters Wharf in Newport.

Other tenants expected to open in Garden City this year include fast-casual restaurant chains Sweetgreen and Shake Shack and Newport-based cafe Kaffeology, according to the report.