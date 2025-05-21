Report: Bill that would allow Providence to exceed state’s 4% tax levy cap clears House committee

By
-
THE HOUSE COMMITTEE on Municipal Government and Housing approved a bill on Tuesday that would allow Providence a one-time exemption to exceed the state's property tax levy cap of 4%. The bill still requires General Assembly approval. Pictured is the R.I. Statehouse. / PBN FILE PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON

PROVIDENCE – The House Committee on Municipal Government and Housing approved a bill that would allow for a one-year increase to the city’s property tax cap levy – or the total amount of revenue the city can collect from property taxes – above the state’s usual 4% limit, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Tuesday.  The bill

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Internal Controls & Audits: Keys to a Resilient Hospitality Business

In the fast-paced world of hospitality, where operations run 24 hours a day, 365 days…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display