Report: Block Island among 50 most expensive zip codes in N.E.

PROVIDENCE – New Shoreham had the highest median sale price of any zip code in the state in 2019, ranking No. 42 in New England, according to a report from Property Shark.

The median sale price on Block Island, which is entirely represented by 02807, was the only one in Rhode Island to break the top 50 median sale prices in the region, at $860,000.

No zip codes in Bristol County, Mass., made the top 50 list for 2019.

The second-highest median price of any zip code in Rhode Island was Jamestown’s 02835, at $527,000.

Rounding out the top three zip codes in the state was Newport’s 02840, at $475,000.

The zip code with the highest median price for a home in 2019 was Boston’s 02199 near the Back Bay train station, at $3.7 million.

View the full New England rankings here.