Report: Burger next Alex & Ani CEO

PROVIDENCE – Jewelry maker Alex & Ani LLC, which last June filed for bankruptcy, is tapping board Chairman Scott Burger to serve as its CEO, according to The Boston Globe.

Lyndon Lea, co-founder of Lion Capital, the company’s London-based majority owner, confirmed Burger’s new role. Founder Carolyn Rafaelian left Alex & Ani in October 2020.

Burger is now the CEO of Classic Brands, a mattress and sleep product design and manufacturing company in Maryland. The Globe on Monday said it is unclear when Burger might take over as Alex & Ani’s CEO. Prior to joining Classic Brands, Burger was president of Danish charm maker Pandora Jewelry’s Americas division.

A spokesman for Lion Capital did not immediately respond to Providence Business News’ requests for comment.

Alex & Ani received approval from a Delaware judge for Chapter 11 reorganization last September. The company had originally planned an auction of its assets last August but it ended with no qualified bidders and the sale was canceled.