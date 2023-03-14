Report: Mixed-use development eyed for former hospital in Pawtucket

PROVIDENCE – A mixed-use development has been proposed at the former Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket, WPRI-TV CBS 12 has reported.

Rhode Island-based Memorial Real Estate Group told WPRI it plans to build offices, 300 to 250 units of affordable housing, and a gym at the vacant five-story building at 111 Brewster St.

Michael Mota, the managing partner for Memorial Real Estate Group, said the offices will be used as a collaborative workspace.

“Lobby area will be a creative workspace, a co-op workspace where someone has one business or one employee or if they have 40 employees,” Mota said.

- Advertisement -

In 2019, Lockwood Development Partners and Veteran Services USA sought to develop the building into affordable housing. Those plans fell through.

Mota told WPRI that Memorial Real Estate Group hopes to continue with Lockwood’s plan and is coordinating with the state for additional funding. If self-funded, the project is expected to cost $70 million.

“I really liked [Lockwood’s] plan, so our team came together with the banks that previously funded the project,” Mota said. “We’re going to do a very similar concept.”

Mota told WPRI that the family shelter run by Amos House will remain on the site.

“On the state side with Amos House, that is a state-funded program which is a wonderful program that houses families, we’ll be working with the state for that portion,” Mota said.