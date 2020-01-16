Report: PC ranks highest in R.I. for financial aid in ’17-’18 school year

PROVIDENCE – Providence College ranks highest for financial aid among colleges in Rhode Island, in a LendEdu report released this week.

The report weighed need-based financial aid, nonneed-based financial aid and international aid. Need-based financial aid was the highest-weighted metric in the study.

Of the 829 colleges included in the report, PC ranked No. 213.

LendEdu said that the report excludes schools in which it did not have complete data. Data came from the Peterson’s Undergraduate Financial Aid Database, reflecting the 2017-18 school year.

Rhodes College in Tennessee was the highest-ranked college in the report.

The second-highest ranked school in Rhode Island in the report was Salve Regina at No. 289 overall.

There were four other Rhode Island schools included in the report:

Roger Williams University: No. 461 overall

Bryant University: No. 465 overall

University of Rhode Island: No. 729 overall

Rhode Island College: No. 738 overall

The report also included schools from Bristol County, Mass.:

Stonehill College: No. 36 overall and No. 1 in Massachusetts

Wheaton University: No. 109 overall, No. 4 in Massachusetts

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth: No. 524 overall, No. 28 in Massachusetts