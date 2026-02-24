Report: Salve student found dead during snowstorm

Application Deadline is February 25th. Extensions granted upon written request to events@pbn.com

Step Into the Future: Attend the Emerging Industries Summit

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NEWPORT – A 21-year-old Salve Regina University student died during Monday’s historic snowstorm. WPRI-TV CBS 12 on Tuesday reported that police officers found Joseph Boutros. 21, unresponsive inside a vehicle Monday night in a lot outside the college’s Young Building around 7:20 p.m. Boutros was inside his vehicle charging his phone while the car’s exhaust pipe was covered with snow, according

NEWPORT – A 21-year-old Salve Regina University student died during Monday's historic snowstorm.

WPRI-TV CBS 12 on Tuesday reported that

police officers found

Joseph Boutros. 21, unresponsive inside a vehicle Monday night in a lot outside the college’s Young Building around 7:20 p.m.

Boutros was inside his vehicle charging his phone while the car’s exhaust pipe was covered with snow, according to the report.

He was pronounced dead of carbon monoxide poisoning after being rushed to the hospital.

Salve confirmed that Boutros, of Bohemia, N.Y., was a member of the school’s football team.

“Our hearts ache with Joseph’s family, teammates, faculty, coaches, friends and all who loved him,” Salve President Kelli J. Armstrong said in a statement. “May perpetual light shine upon him and may he rest in peace.”

Winter storm Hernando dumped more than 30 inches of snow in parts of Rhode Island and reached a magnitude akin to a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds reaching 70 mph.