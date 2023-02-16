R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 914 last week, with 8 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 914 from Feb. 5-11, with eight new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said in its weekly report on Thursday.

Typically, the reported COVID-19 statistics are from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 118 last week. Of the 117 hospitalized on Feb. 11, 15 were in intensive care and six were on ventilators.

There were 86 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island between Feb. 5-11.

- Advertisement -

By comparison, there were 3,255 new cases identified from Feb. 5-11 in 2022. The transmission rate on Feb. 4, 2022, was 308 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 928,683 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series, which is about 87.7% of Rhode Island residents.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,849.

There were 12,232 tests processed from Feb. 5-11, with 8.7 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.