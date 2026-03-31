New owner of Newport Creamery plans to expand
Updated at 4:50 p.m. on March 31
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Updated at 4:50 p.m. on March 31
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The Jan Cos. declined to comment.
The chain currently operates eight locations across Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass. The company can trace its origins to its start as a dairy distributor founded by Samuel Rector in 1928. The business opened its first "milk bar" in Middletown in 1940 and grew to 33 locations, according to Newport Creamery. A pillar of its menu is the Awful Awful, a massive, thick milkshake that got its name from the tagline "awful big and awful good."
The news release said Newport Creamery management will be assisted by the culinary team at the Flying Bridge Restaurant in Falmouth, Mass. "Guests can expect the experience they know, with select new menu items and enhancements coming in the months ahead," the statement said.
The Newport Creamery sale comes after recent closures at the Garden City Center location in Cranston and the Barrington restaurant.
The Cranston location had been open for more than 60 years but closed at the end of 2025 when its lease was not renewed.
The chain had been owned by Cranston-based The Jan Cos. since 2001.
(UPDATE: Comment from Mark Bogosian and details from the sale added.)Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.