New owner of Newport Creamery plans to expand

Updated at 4:50 p.m. on March 31

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THE NEWPORT CREAMERY restaurant chain has been sold to a Massachusetts businessman. / PBN FILE PHOTO

PROVIDENCE – The new owner of Rhode Island’s iconic Newport Creamery restaurant chain – home of the famous Awful Awful milkshake – is vowing to expand the number of locations in the wake of recent closures by the previous owner. Mark Bogosian, a Cape Cod developer and owner of Falmouth-based Longfellow Design Build, purchased the

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