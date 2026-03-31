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PROVIDENCE – The new owner of Rhode Island’s iconic Newport Creamery restaurant chain – home of the famous Awful Awful milkshake – is vowing to expand the number of locations in the wake of recent closures by the previous owner. Mark Bogosian, a Cape Cod developer and owner of Falmouth-based Longfellow Design Build, purchased the

"Newport Creamery is a family brand in every sense – built on community, tradition, and the kind of loyalty that takes generations to earn," Bogosian said in a news release announcing the acquisition. "We're not here to change what people love. We're here to enhance it — bringing our culinary team's expertise to develop new menu items and improvements that guests will notice and appreciate."

All eight locations will remain open, no layoffs are expected, and new locations are planned as part of the transition, the news release said.

"We've been looking forward to this day for a while now," said Newport Creamery business manager Katelynn Dodson, who has been with the chain for 10 years. "The team is energized. Our guests are going to see the same Newport Creamery they've always loved – and a few things that will make them even happier."

PROVIDENCE – The new owner of Rhode Island's iconic Newport Creamery restaurant chain – home of the famous Awful Awful milkshake – is vowing to expand the number of locations in the wake of recent closures by the previous owner. Mark Bogosian, a Cape Cod developer and owner of Falmouth-based Longfellow Design Build, purchased the eight remaining Newport Creamery locations on Monday from The Jan Cos., which had owned the business for more than two decades. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.In addition, Newport Creamery's existing management will remain in place, supported by Bogosian's staff, according to the statement.

The Jan Cos. declined to comment.

The chain currently operates eight locations across Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass. The company can trace its origins to its start as a dairy distributor founded by Samuel Rector in 1928. The business opened its first "milk bar" in Middletown in 1940 and grew to 33 locations, according to Newport Creamery. A pillar of its menu is the Awful Awful, a massive, thick milkshake that got its name from the tagline "awful big and awful good."

The news release said Newport Creamery management will be assisted by the culinary team at the Flying Bridge Restaurant in Falmouth, Mass. "Guests can expect the experience they know, with select new menu items and enhancements coming in the months ahead," the statement said.

The Newport Creamery sale comes after recent closures at the Garden City Center location in Cranston and the Barrington restaurant.

The Cranston location had been open for more than 60 years but closed at the end of 2025 when its lease was not renewed.

The chain had been owned by Cranston-based The Jan Cos. since 2001.

(UPDATE: Comment from Mark Bogosian and details from the sale added.)