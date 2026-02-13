Resourcefulness is the source of so much

A motorist overtook a young man running along the road. He stopped his car and asked the perspiring runner to get in. The driver asked, “An emergency, I gather?” “No,” puffed the young man. “I always run like that when I want a ride. It seldom fails.” Resourcefulness is an important skill for employees. In today’s fast-paced and ever-changing work environment, the ability to think outside the box and solve problems creatively is invaluable. Resourceful people can see the upside of down times. They are not willing to give up just because things get complicated. Motivational author Tony Robbins said, “The defining factor [for success] is never resources; it’s resourcefulness.” Resourcefulness is a real asset for anyone trying to get the edge over the competition, whether it’s finding a job, keeping a job, making customers happy, or landing a new account. Resourcefulness also doesn’t have to cost your company any money. Using the brainpower already on the payroll is a great place to start. A company offered a reward of half of whatever savings a viable, creative cost-cutting measure would yield. Did they get any suggestions? You’d better believe it. And nearly all of them were simple to implement. These folks had been hatching ideas for a long time, but the “we’ve always done it this way” mentality kept them quiet. Being resourceful can come in many ways. Kids are very resourceful and quite often try to put one over on their parents. One night a girl got home quite late, after her midnight curfew. The next morning at breakfast her mother said, “Didn’t I hear the clock strike 2 as you came in last night?” “Yes, mother,” the daughter replied. “The clock started to strike 12, but I stopped it as soon as I could to keep it from waking you.” Do you remember the TV show “MacGyver”? The eponymous character was the epitome of resourcefulness. He would get trapped, usually in a building that contained a ticking time bomb, but he was able to free himself by using what was available to him, like duct tape or chewing gum. Here’s why resourcefulness matters:– Resourceful employees can tackle problems head-on and find innovative solutions, often with limited resources. This skill is crucial in maintaining productivity and efficiency.– The workplace is constantly evolving, and being resourceful allows employees to adapt to new situations and technologies quickly and effectively.– Resourceful individuals can work independently, reducing the need for constant supervision and allowing managers to focus on strategic tasks.– In a competitive job market, resourcefulness sets employees apart. It demonstrates initiative and the ability to add value to an organization.– Resourceful employees often become go-to people within their teams, contributing to a positive and proactive work environment. Resourcefulness is a key driver of success. It empowers employees to navigate challenges and seize opportunities, benefiting both the individual and the organization. Here’s a final story to illustrate my point. An explorer was captured by natives in the wilds of the jungle. They were dancing around him threateningly when an idea struck the explorer – he would awe them with magic. So, he took out his cigarette lighter and with a flick of his thumb, the lighter burst into flame. The tribe fell back in astonishment. “Magic!” cried the explorer. “Sure is,” replied the chief. “Only time we ever saw a lighter work the first time.”Resourcefulness is the ultimate resource. Harvey Mackay is the author of the New York Times bestseller “Swim With the Sharks Without Being Eaten Alive.” He can be reached through his website, www.harveymackay.com.