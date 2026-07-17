Restore access to obesity management meds

Throughout my career in public service, I have been dedicated to making Rhode Island a place where every resident and family can succeed. Access to healthy, affordable food is core to that goal, and as lieutenant governor, I’ve championed the “Fair Price Grocery Agenda” aimed at bringing more grocery stores to the neighborhoods that need them. I’m grateful to the legislature for advancing a key plank of that package this year, which will protect access to fresh food by prohibiting a legal maneuver that chain supermarkets use to prevent new groceries from opening in their former properties. At the same time, there is a critical change occurring with the end of this legislative session that is at odds with our statewide goal to build healthier communities. Medicaid coverage in Rhode Island for GLP-1 obesity management medications is ending Oct. 1, essentially shutting off access to crucial treatments for underserved residents. This change will force patients to choose between out-of-pocket costs for their medications and other expenses, while upending the important advancements our great state has made toward a healthier Rhode Island. The Ocean State must find a new solution to keep these treatments accessible to Medicaid recipients if we want to ensure a more vibrant future for our communities. Research shows that GLP-1 obesity management medications can transform lives for the better. Along with treating obesity, these medications help successfully manage other associated chronic conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease and kidney disease. GLP-1s, together with nutritious diets, exercise and support from healthcare providers, have helped many people affected by obesity take control of their health and lead happier and more productive lives. This is exactly what I strive for as lieutenant governor. Obesity is a chronic disease that disproportionately affects the very communities impacted by this budget provision, creating serious concern for our health-equity efforts. Medicaid recipients often face higher barriers to care and challenges managing their chronic conditions. They may live in food deserts, experience housing instability, or be otherwise unable to receive the care they need. In fact, a statewide survey found that many Rhode Islanders face barriers related to food access, health and the cost of living. I am proud that Rhode Island has made addressing these issues a key strategic consideration as we look to create a more prosperous and resilient state that meets the needs of all residents. In line with the landmark R.I. 2030 plan released in the aftermath of the ­COVID-19 pandemic, we have made meaningful progress in improving the well-being of our communities. Through initiatives such as our Health Equity Zones and the “state data ecosystem,” along with continued investments in integrated health services for adults and children, we are keeping people healthy and strengthening community ­engagement. However, these successes don’t mean that our work is over. While the state’s budget has been decided, Rhode Island should still find a way to keep obesity management treatments accessible for Medicaid recipients if we want to maintain our positive momentum as a leader in health equity. In my capacity as chair of the Rhode Island Long Term Care Coordinating Council, the state body tasked with supporting the Rhode Islanders who live with many of the conditions that GLP-1s help manage, I look forward to working to develop new proposals to ensure that we can restore access to this valuable medication for our most at-need neighbors. Sabina Matos was first sworn in as Rhode Island’s 70th lieutenant governor in April 2021.