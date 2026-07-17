Restore access to obesity management meds

By
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Lt. Gov. ­Sabina ­Matos
Lt. Gov. ­Sabina ­Matos

Throughout my career in public service, I have been dedicated to making Rhode Island a place where every resident and family can succeed. Access to healthy, affordable food is core to that goal, and as lieutenant governor, I’ve championed the “Fair Price Grocery Agenda” aimed at bringing more grocery stores to the neighborhoods that need

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