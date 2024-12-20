Rhode Island FC 2025 schedule released; Tidewater stadium opening May 3

PAWTUCKET – After years of planning, development and delays, the stadium at Tidewater Landing finally has an opening date.
As part of its 2025 season schedule release, Rhode Island FC announced Thursday that the 10,500-seat stadium along the Seekonk River will hold the United Soccer League Championship Easter Conference Champion’s home opener on May 3 against San Antonio FC. The long-anticipated opening of the $124 million soccer stadium next to Interstate 95, part of a major revitalization plan within the city, comes after myriad construction and financial delays
that resulted in Rhode Island FC playing its inaugural season home matches at Beirne Stadium at Bryant University in Smithfield
.
The stadium’s opening also comes after Rhode Island FC in its inaugural year advanced to the USL Championship Final before losing 3-0 to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Nov. 23. It was a run that significantly boosted local interest in the club
after the team was almost “nonexistent” on the local landscape
earlier in the season.
The club is also negotiating with local companies that are interested in seeking naming rights for Tidewater stadium
.
Now, Rhode Island FC President David Peart said in a statement that May 3 will be “another important and historic milestone” for the club.
“The stadium at Tidewater Landing is built to be soccer-centric and will set the standard for sports and entertainment destinations in New England. As a club, we want to be the best, both on and off the field, and our new stadium will provide our passionate fans and our team a place to call home for many seasons to come,” he said. “All of Rhode Island has embraced RIFC from day one and we are incredibly excited for the opportunity to provide a world-class fan experience at our new home stadium.”
Club spokesperson Thomas Caughlin told Providence Business News in an email the stadium will be turned over to Rhode Island FC and be fully operational in April. The May 3 home-opening date was solidified based on league scheduling and optimization, he says.
Plus, Caughlin says there's a possibility of Rhode Island FC hosting a Lamar Hunt U.S. Soccer Open Cup game in April.
With the stadium opening in early May, Rhode Island FC will have its first six matches of the season on the road, beginning March 15 at Charleston Battery FC – the team the local club defeated in the 2024 Eastern Conference Final match – through April 26.
Also, all 17 home matches for Rhode Island FC will be at a time when local weather will start to get warmer. Thirteen of the club’s 17 home matches will take place between May 24 and Sept. 13, with one Wednesday match on Aug. 6 against Detroit City FC - all other home matches will be held on weekends.
Rhode Island FC’s regular-season home schedule concludes Oct. 11 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, with the full regular season finishing Oct. 25 at New Mexico United. All start times are still to be determined.
Tickets can be purchased on the club’s website. The full Rhode Island FC schedule is below (“vs.” denotes home match):
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.
- March 15 at Charleston Battery
- March 22 at Phoenix Rising FC
- March 29 at Loudoun United FC
- April 5 at Oakland Roots SC
- April 19 at Detroit City FC
- April 26 at Westchester SC
- May 3 vs. San Antonio FC
- May 10 vs. Monterey Bay FC
- May 14 at Birmingham Legion FC
- May 17 at Tampa Bay Rowdies
- May 24 vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- May 31 at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- June 7 vs. Miami FC
- June 11 at Louisville City FC
- June 14 vs. North Carolina FC
- June 21 vs. Sacramento Republic FC
- June 28 vs. Hearts of Pine SC
- July 5 vs. Birmingham Legion FC
- July 12 at Indy Eleven
- July 19 vs. Hartford Athletic
- July 26 vs. Hartford Athletic
- Aug. 2 at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Aug. 6 vs. Detroit City FC
- Aug. 9 vs. Loudoun United FC
- Aug. 23 at Hartford Athletic
- Aug. 30 vs. Charleston Battery FC
- Sept. 6 vs. Louisville City FC
- Sept. 13 vs. Indy Eleven
- Sept. 20 at Miami FC
- Sept. 27 at El Paso Locomotive FC
- Oct. 5 vs. Las Vegas Lights FC
- Oct. 11 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Oct. 19 at North Carolina FC
- Oct. 25 at New Mexico United.