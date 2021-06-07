Rhode Island Folk Festival to return after 1-year pause

PROVIDENCE (AP) – The Rhode Island Folk Festival is making a comeback in 2021 after a one-year pause because of the coronavirus pandemic, festival organizers said Monday.

The free festival at Rose Larisa Park in East Providence is scheduled for Aug. 29.

The event – previously known as the Providence Folk Festival – has three music stages, food trucks and outdoor vendors. This year’s third stage is called the Emerging Artists Stage, which will feature short sets from some of the region’s up-and-coming singer-songwriters.

“I am so excited that we can hold this awesome festival again this year,” board President Allysen Callery said in a statement. “All of us are so thirsty for live music, and this day is always a highlight of the summer.”

- Advertisement -

Some of the acts scheduled to appear on the main stage this summer include Michelle Cruz, Cardboard Ox, What About Charlie and the Chris Monti Trio.

The Newport Folk and Jazz festivals previously announced that they would resume this year after being canceled last year because of COVID-19.