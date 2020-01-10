Rhode Island Foundation creates fund to support public education in state

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation has established a fund to accept donations from individuals and the business and nonprofit communities to help improve public education across the state, R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green announced Friday.

Any monetary contributions will be accepted via the Fund for Rhode Island Public Education in order to “benefit the education of public school students in Rhode Island,” according to a news release from the R.I. Department of Education. Such funds will be handled and dispersed by the Rhode Island Foundation in alignment with R.I. Department of Education priorities and donor intent.

Professional learning opportunities for educators, advanced coursework for students and upgrades to school facilities are among items the R.I. Department of Education suggests that donors could invest in, the release states.

“We all have a vested interest in the quality of our schools and the long-term success of our students. When our students are positioned to excel in college, careers, and in life, our economy and our state are stronger,” Infante-Green said in a statement, noting the new fund is an “important avenue” in which Rhode Islanders can join the department’s efforts to “improve schools and support every student statewide.”

Rhode Island Commodores, a nonprofit that promotes economic development in the state, is donating $20,000 to the fund to help with its launch, the release states. Barbara S. Cottam, chair of the R.I. Board of Education and Commodores member, said in a statement that a key factor to Massachusetts’ success as an education leader has been a sense of “shared responsibility from all stakeholders, including the business and philanthropic communities.”

“Right now, this is Rhode Island’s moment to build and strengthen that same kind of coalition,” Cottam said. “I invite all Rhode Islanders, and our partners in industry, in particular, to join us in ensuring our collective investments match our priorities for building a world-class system of education for all.”

Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said in a statement the state must “chart a course … as a community that is committed to high achievement and equity for students, families and educators” if Rhode Island wants to see improved educational results.

Donors can visit the foundation’s website to contribute. The foundation is seeking a $25 minimum contribution from donors.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com.