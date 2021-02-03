Rhode Island Foundation names Washington Trust SVP to Board

Peter R. Phillips has been named to the Board of Directors of the Rhode Island Foundation. As the state’s largest funder of nonprofit organizations, the Foundation awards tens of millions of dollars in grants to thousands of nonprofits annually. Phillips is Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer at Washington Trust Wealth Management, where he oversees investment research supporting proprietary equity strategies and the dissemination of key investment information across business lines. He chairs the Equity Strategy and Trade Management and Oversight committees. He is a member of the investment committees of Care New England Health System and Save the Bay. He is a past president of the CFA Society Providence and an adjunct instructor of securities analysis at Bryant University.

