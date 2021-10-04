Rhode Island Hospital conducting $2M sepsis research project

PROVIDENCE – Armed with a five-year, $2 million grant from Rhode Island Hospital, two critical care physicians are looking for new and more-effective treatments for sepsis, a complication that can develop in people who are severely ill from COVID-19.

Principal investigator Dr. Sean Monaghan, a trauma and critical care surgeon with Brown Surgical Associates, is working with Dr. Mitchell Levy, director of critical care medicine for Lifespan Corp., on the study.

Both Monaghan and Levy are recognized as experts in sepsis research.

They plan to perform RNA sequencing on 75 patients diagnosed with sepsis, and on 75 patients who do not have the condition. Researchers will analyze the findings with the intention of finding better methods to diagnose and treat sepsis.

- Advertisement -

Sepsis has become the most common complication from COVID-19, and is often deadly, according to the Global Sepsis Alliance.

“When it comes to sepsis treatment, time is vital. The sooner we can diagnose sepsis, the sooner we can get the infection under control, either with antibiotics or surgery,” Monaghan said. “We have previously obtained RNA sequencing from 15 patients with COVID-19. This grant will allow us to study a larger group and hopefully make a bigger impact by improving diagnostic capabilities, which will, in turn, save lives.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.