Rhode Island Hospital part of national trial weighing benefits of COVID-19 plasma treatment

PROVIDENCE – A clinical trial aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of treating COVID-19 patients with antibodies from others who have had or been exposed to the disease is ongoing at Rhode Island Hospital.

The study, a collaboration between Rhode Island Hospital and Johns Hopkins University, is currently enrolling participants.

The effort is part of a nationwide trial to measure whether blood plasma taken from patients who are recovering from COVID-19 is an effective treatment or prevention measure for others who have contracted or been exposed to the virus.

Medical researchers in the Ocean State are seeking two types of people. Those who are not hospitalized but have symptoms of the virus and have had a positive COVID-19 test within five days, or asymptomatic people who were in close contact with someone infected with COVID-19 within three days are encouraged to call 888-506-1199 or visit covidplasmatrial.org.

- Advertisement -

Trials in Rhode Island are being conducted at Brown Emergency Medicine at 55 Claverick St. in Providence.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.