Rhode Island Medical Imaging Names JoAnn Barbato of Warwick Senior Vice President of Operations

JoAnn Barbato has been named Senior Vice President of Operations at Rhode Island Medical Imaging (RIMI), a state leader in diagnostic imaging. Barbato has been with RIMI since 2004, beginning as an Accounts Receivable Supervisor and most recently as the Chief Operational Officer. In her new role, she is responsible for managing daily operations at RIMI headquarters in Warwick and at all 16 imaging facilities throughout the state. Barbato collaborates closely with internal departments including clinical, finance, human relations, IT, and legal, as well as with outside affiliates, coordinating contract negotiations and partnerships.