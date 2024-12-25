Rhode Island ranks among top 10 states for AI productivity web searches

PROVIDENCE – Several states, including Rhode Island, are turning to artificial intelligence to streamline holiday preparations.

New research by Switzerland-based PDF software maker Smallpdf ranks the Ocean State No. 9 in the United States, with 85.69 average monthly Google searches per 100,000 citizens for terms related to productivity-boosting technology and AI.

The firm analyzed the average number of monthly Google searches in every state for more than 900 related terms such as “organization app” and “time management helper,” according to a company news release.

“It is fascinating to see how different states across the U.S. engage with technology to improve productivity,” said Smallpdf CEO Moritz Werner. “The top-searched terms across the U.S. … suggest a focus on tools for organization. This highlights a growing trend of people utilizing technology to stay on top of tasks and juggle busy schedules, especially during the holiday season.”

The study found that Wyoming was the state with the most searches for these terms, with 94 average monthly Google searches per 100,000 citizens. Mississippi had the least amount of these searches, with 61.91 on average.

