RIDE launches apprenticeship program for principals

PROVIDENCE – The state is launching a new registered apprenticeship program for local school leaders and educators who are interested in becoming school principals.

The R.I. Department of Education announced July 2 that the Rhode Island Registered Apprenticeship Program for Principals, created in partnership with the Center for Leadership and Educational Equity, is set up to bolster the state’s pipeline of building-level administrators in addressing a shortage in school leadership. Rhode Island is one of just four states to launch this kind of program.

The apprenticeship program, signed off by the R.I. Department of Labor and Training’s state apprenticeship council, includes $100,000 in funding to provide free tuition for five candidates who successfully complete the program and work in local schools for three years, RIDE says.

After completing the program, participants will be eligible to apply for the PK-12 Building-Level Administrator certification, the department says.

“Skilled and well-prepared school leaders are vital for a successful state education system,” R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said in a statement. “RIDE is excited to launch this innovative program that will help expand pathways for professionals seeking to become school leaders.”

