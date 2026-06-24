RIDEM gets $2M grant for brownfield assessments

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THE R.I. Department of Environmental Management has received a $2 million brownfields assessment grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. 

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management has received a $2 million brownfield’s assessment grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.  Target areas for this round of funding is a vacant former funeral home and a dilapidated former automotive sales facility in Central Falls; an abandoned gas station, a flood-prone site historically used for

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