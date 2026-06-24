RIDEM gets $2M grant for brownfield assessments

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PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management has received a $2 million brownfield’s assessment grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Target areas for this round of funding is a vacant former funeral home and a dilapidated former automotive sales facility in Central Falls; an abandoned gas station, a flood-prone site historically used for

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management has received a $2 million brownfield’s assessment grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Target areas for this round of funding is

a vacant former funeral home and a dilapidated former automotive sales facility in Central Falls; an abandoned gas station, a flood-prone site historically used for municipal sewage treatment along the Providence River and a 1.64-acre undeveloped plot adjacent to a landfill in East Providence; and a 0.3-acre vacant wooded lot adjacent to a plastics manufacturing facility in Hopkinton.

Grant funds, the EPA said, will also be used to inventory and prioritize sites and support reuse planning and community engagement activities.

“Across New England, EPA is helping to transform blighted properties into productive spaces that protect human health and support economic growth and opportunity,” said EPA Regional Administrator Mark Sanborn. “This funding will help communities assess and clean up contaminated sites, so they can be safely redeveloped for housing, businesses, recreation, and other community priorities.”

EPA’s Brownfields Program began in 1995 and has now provided over $3 billion in grant funding to assess and clean up contaminated properties and return blighted properties to productive reuse. To date, brownfield investments leveraged more than $45 billion in cleanup and redevelopment.