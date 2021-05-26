RIDOH: 80% of residents 55 and older have received first vaccine dose

PROVIDENCE – More than 80% of Rhode Islanders age 55 and older have been vaccinated with at least a first dose against COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health reported on Wednesday.

The state has vaccinated well over 92% of people age 65 and older, who by their age would be most at risk for serious illness or death from the disease, according to state officials.

“This achievement was central to the decline in morbidity rates that we’ve seen,” said Tom McCarthy, executive director of the COVID-19 response for RIDOH, who spoke Wednesday at a meeting of the House COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.

As the state reopens business activity and the summer begins, the focus now is to keep reaching people who are reluctant to be vaccinated or who otherwise have not been able to get their vaccines, according to McCarthy.

The state has more than 100 vaccine locations and the established sites are within 2.5 miles of 92% of state residents, he said.

Uber and Lyft have agreed to provide free rides to people who need that transportation, he said.

“Throughout the campaign, a key component was making sure the vaccine was accessible,” McCarthy said.

The state has consistently been in the top 10 states for vaccine distribution, according to national media.

The state, however, still has about 10,000 people age 75 or older who have not been vaccinated. Health officials are reaching them by phone, McCarthy said, and encouraging them to get the vaccines. The state is now administering about 5,000 doses a day.

In speaking about people who are reluctant to get vaccinated, McCarthy said it crosses all age bands. In a recent week, he said, more than 100 people age 75 and older received their first shots.

