CRANSTON – The R.I. Department of Health suspended a nursing assistant training program license indefinitely on April 29 after finding several violations.

The department said it conducted an unannounced site visit on April 22 at ACE Training School, Inc., which opened in 2022 and located on Reservoir Ave. in Cranston, after receiving a complaint that the program coordinator did not have the necessary qualifications and students were not getting required clinical hours.

The site visit revealed that the program coordinator at ACE was a nursing assistant, a violation of state law that requires program coordinators at licensed nursing assistant training programs to be a registered nurse with at least two years of experience, including one in long term care services.

The department also said ACE did not have a “detailed course curriculum,” which is required by state law for nursing assistant training programs. The law also mandates students to complete a minimum number of clinical training hours and the program has service resources to provide practical learning experience. However, the department said ACE could not show it had the resources it needed to offer students the minimal practical training in a clinical setting.

After considering the program’s violations, the department said that “...permitting ACE to continue to provide substandard training to its students presents a risk of harm to the public.”

A representative for ACE did not immediately respond to PBN’s questions Thursday.