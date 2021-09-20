RIDOH’s Center for Drinking Water Quality earns EPA honor

PROVIDENCE – Efforts by the R.I. Department of Health to protect the Ocean State’s drinking water supply during the COVID-19 pandemic have been recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The health department’s Center for Drinking Water Quality received a 2021 EPA Environmental Merit Award for collective work by Rhode Island drinking water systems and wastewater response networks.

“The continued diligence and expertise in RIDOH’s Center for Drinking Water Quality and Rhode Island’s many water systems keep drinking water in Rhode Island healthy and safe,” said Director of Health Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott. “Protecting our drinking water is one of the core functions of RIDOH and of public health. I am grateful to our dedicated staff and partners who worked tirelessly to provide this critical service despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As a result of the pandemic, drinking water systems in Rhode Island and New England faced reduced staffing hours, challenges to workers’ health and safety, and a shortage of chemicals for treating water.

In response, the Center for Drinking Water Quality developed new guidance and moved some work online, including virtual meetings and training. Field inspections continued to be in person, with personal protective equipment provided for inspectors.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.