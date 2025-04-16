RIDOT abruptly closes Laurel Street Bridge in Hopkinton

By
-
THE LAUREL STREET BRIDGE in Hopkinton was abruptly closed by the R.I. Department of Transportation due to faster-than-expected deterioration. / COURTESY GOOGLE INC.

HOPKINTON – Motorists who frequently travel over the Laurel Street Bridge will now have to seek detours for the foreseeable future. The R.I. Department of Transportation announced late Tuesday that the bridge, which carries approximately 760 vehicles daily, was abruptly closed “out of an abundance of caution.” RIDOT said a routine six-month inspection found there

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Harnessing Financial Data for Strategic Decisions in Healthcare

Financial data has immense value. It can tell you the true history of your healthcare…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display