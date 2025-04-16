RIDOT abruptly closes Laurel Street Bridge in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON – Motorists who frequently travel over the Laurel Street Bridge will now have to seek detours for the foreseeable future.
The R.I. Department of Transportation announced late Tuesday that the bridge, which carries approximately 760 vehicles daily, was abruptly closed “out of an abundance of caution.” RIDOT said a routine six-month inspection found there was more deterioration detected on the bridge than expected based on when it was last inspected back in October 2024.
The department said the bridge was already part of the state’s transportation improvement plan to be replaced. Final design for replacement is underway, RIDOT said, and construction will start in 2026.
In the meantime, RIDOT asks travelers to use High Street for southbound traffic going to Route 3. Northbound traffic will be rerouted on Wednesday.
