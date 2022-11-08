RIHEBC closes $12.7M bond for expansion, renovations for Blackstone Valley Prep

THE RHODE ISLAND Health and Educational Building Corp. recently closed a $12.7 million bond for Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy to pay for two new charter schools and upgrade facilities at a third.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corp. recently closed a $12.7 million bond for Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy, which runs a network of charter schools, according to a news release.

Proceeds from the bond will be used to buy and renovate two new schools – one upper elementary school in Lincoln and one middle school in Central Falls  – and for facilities projects at one of the existing elementary schools in Cumberland, the release stated.

The 30-year bond, with a 5.44% interest rate, is the third bond financed through RIHEBC on behalf of the Blackstone Valley Prep, the release stated.

