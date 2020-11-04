RIMA to host Nov. 19 workshop on COVID-19 workplace changes

SMITHFIELD – In an online workshop Nov. 19, the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association will host an informative session on workers’ compensation and employee manual updates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The session will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., with a $25 fee requested.
Registration can be made here.
The virus has brought with it changes in workers’ compensation insurance information and a need for updates to employee manuals in manufacturing companies and other industries.
More information on the online event is available from Tarah Warner, of the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association, at 401-589-1321 or at tarahandzachary@tmwproductions.biz.
Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.