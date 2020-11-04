RIMA to host Nov. 19 workshop on COVID-19 workplace changes

SMITHFIELD – In an online workshop Nov. 19, the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association will host an informative session on workers’ compensation and employee manual updates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The session will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., with a $25 fee requested.

The virus has brought with it changes in workers’ compensation insurance information and a need for updates to employee manuals in manufacturing companies and other industries.

More information on the online event is available from Tarah Warner, of the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association, at 401-589-1321 or at tarahandzachary@tmwproductions.biz.

