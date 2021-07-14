RIMA to host workshop on retaining talent by helping employees reach financial goals

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Manufacturers Association will host a workshop on July 28 focused on helping manufacturers retain the best employees.

The virtual session will be offered via Zoom from 10 to 11 a.m. The workshop is free for members and will cost $25 for nonmembers.

The presentation will help business owners learn ways to help employees make their finances a source of wellness and not a source of stress. The workshop will assist organizations looking to increase retention and help employees increase productivity and satisfaction at work with comprehensive workplace solutions. Engagement with senior executives, managers and junior employees will be outlined, with ways to empower them to achieve financial goals and be prepared for life events.

Registration can be made here.

For more information, contact Haley Noviello at 401-484-8825 or haleyn.tmwproductions@gmail.com.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.